RIEKER - Shirley Mae Rieker, 93, of Highland, IL, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be 10-11am Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Funeral Service will be at 11am Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Private interment at Trenton Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
