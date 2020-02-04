|
Shirley Riester Shirley Darlene Riester, nee Short, 84, of Okawville, IL, born Friday, June 7, 1935, in Boss, MO, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her residence in Okawville, IL. Shirley owned a tavern and was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 8677. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cristal Gail Riester; first husband, Alva Pryor; parents, Elmer and Vada nee, Hedrick, Short; brothers, Eldred Short, Jimmy Short, Kenneth Short, Gilbert Short, Wallace Short; sisters, Eloise Tripp, Lena Taliferro, Lucille Kampen, Helen Short, and Mary Elizabeth Short. Surviving are her husband, Ralph S. Riester of Okawville, IL; children, Allen (Carol) Pryor of Carlyle, IL, Dennis (Catherine) Pryor of Independence, MO, Yvonne (Dale) Keck of Belleville, IL, Renee (Bill) Wiggs of Independence, MO, Ericka (Frank) Rosenberg of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Becky (Buddy) Stegman, Sarah (David Sr.) Bent, Jenni (Jason Sr.) Knee, Christine (Scott) Stelzer, Stephanie Keck, Michael (Tricia) Ferguson, Charles Wiggs Sr., Rachael (Albert) Gilder, Caitlynn Rosenberg; great grandchildren, David Bent Jr., Emily Bent, Abigail Bent, Savannah Knee, Jason Knee Jr., Audrey Green, Andyn Green, Jaylee Wiggs, Charles Wiggs Jr. and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00- 7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020