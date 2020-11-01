Shirley Rutledge
October 20, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Shirley Rutledge of Belleville, IL, born February 21, in Richwoods, MO, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Barnes Jewish, St. Louis, MO.
Shirley worked at Ben's Antiques for over 20 years before her retirement. She was friendly, outgoing, and loved meeting new people at Ben's Antiques and the entire downtown Belleville area. She enjoyed going to senior dances, antique shopping, and loved long car rides with her friend, Larry. Shirley was a cat lover and was especially fond of her two cats, Chloe and Maggie Mae.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Jett; her father, Sidney Rutledge; her mother Helen, nee Panjarakis, Jackson; and three sisters, Lillian McCurry, Helen Ruh, and Maggie Evitts.
Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer (Ed) Simunich of Waterloo, IL, and Kelly (Michael) Marcinkiewicz of Ballwin, MO; a daughter-in-law, Tina Jett; a sister, Patti Smith; eight grandchildren, Garrett, Sydney and Victoria Simunich, Heather and Brandi Baubien, and Brandon, Logan, and Jason Jett; and great-grandchildren; a dear friend, Larry Liniger; and Glenn (Terri) Beaubien, who was always like a son to her.
She will be greatly missed. We love you Mom.
Funeral: Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.