Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:45 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Godfrey, IL
Shirley Schmidt Obituary
SCHMIDT- Shirley Marie Dunbar Schmidt, age 86, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00AM-11:30AM, until time of service at 11:45AM at the Alta Mesa Funeral Home in Palo Alto, California. Rev. Andy Wong will officiate. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Shirley will be buried at the Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020
