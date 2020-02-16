|
SCHMIDT- Shirley Marie Dunbar Schmidt, age 86, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00AM-11:30AM, until time of service at 11:45AM at the Alta Mesa Funeral Home in Palo Alto, California. Rev. Andy Wong will officiate. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Shirley will be buried at the Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.
