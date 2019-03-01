Shirley Sculley Shirley June Sculley, age 85 of Jacksonville, IL went to be with our LORD on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born April 8, 1933 in East St. Louis, the daughter of August and Esther Bittle Mize. She married Charles E. Sculley on June 21, 1952 in Belleville, IL and he survives. Also surviving are two sons, David (Barbara) Sculley of Springfield, Bruce Sculley of Pelican Rapids, MN, two daughters, Charleen Sculley and long-time friend Cathy Heneghan of Indianapolis IN, Laurie (Jaye) Surratt of Jacksonville, ten grandchildren; Karen Michael, Mary Durkin, Todd Surratt, Chuck Moore, Tom Moore, Joe Sculley, Josh Sculley, Jenna Meyer, Zion and Zach Elmore, eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, and foursiblings, Melvin, Richard, Robert and Virginia Mize. Shirley worked alongside of her husband in the family business, Leisure Time Pools, in Jacksonville for 25 years. She was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women's Mission League, and Altar Guild. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a loving devoted mother who strongly advocated for her children. She loved her family home and entertaining many people. Her home was always open. She was a skilled artist and had a very special pie making gift. Services: Will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville with burial to follow in Diamond Grove Cemetery. Visitation: Will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Salem Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOMES

