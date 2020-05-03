Shirley Strausbaugh Shirley Mae Strausbaugh, born on July 21, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020 in O'Fallon, Illinois. Shirley is preceded in death by her: parents, Irby and Marie Couch; deceased husbands, Robert T Nelson and Archie F Strausbaugh; and siblings, Gene, Richard and Ronald Couch. Left to remember Shirley are her: brother, Dale Ozee; children, Linda (Steven) Tridigo of Austin, TX, Robert Lee (Betty) Nelson of Belleville, IL and Robert Joseph (Mary) Nelson of Lebanon, IL; grandchildren, Richard, Daniel, Benjamin, Brittany, and Jessica; and eight great-grandchildren. Due to the current times, there will be no public visitations or services. Memorials may be made to the Fairview Heights Area Food Pantry.





