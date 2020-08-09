1/1
Shirley Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Thompson Shirley Rene (Misty) Thompson, aged 62, died July 26th2020 from a 6-year battle with liver cancer at her residence in Picayune, Mississippi. She was born December 1, 1957 at St. Mary's hospital in East St. Louis, IL daughter to Rosalie (Osborn) and Eugene R. Thompson. She had a true free-spirited biker soul. A lover of good Southern blues music, vodka and an excellent cook. She lived in the moment . May she finally rest in peace In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Alice Jean, and her son, Gregory Fuller, Jr. Surviving are sisters Cindy Huntoon of Pearl River, La., Gina Thompson (husband Michael Triplett) of Dupo, IL. , Elizabeth Thompson (husband James Dettore) of Dupo, IL., and Mona Thompson of Boston, MS. And her many nieces and nephews. Service: A private service of rememberance was held Aug. 4th with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved