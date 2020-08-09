Shirley Thompson Shirley Rene (Misty) Thompson, aged 62, died July 26th2020 from a 6-year battle with liver cancer at her residence in Picayune, Mississippi. She was born December 1, 1957 at St. Mary's hospital in East St. Louis, IL daughter to Rosalie (Osborn) and Eugene R. Thompson. She had a true free-spirited biker soul. A lover of good Southern blues music, vodka and an excellent cook. She lived in the moment . May she finally rest in peace In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Alice Jean, and her son, Gregory Fuller, Jr. Surviving are sisters Cindy Huntoon of Pearl River, La., Gina Thompson (husband Michael Triplett) of Dupo, IL. , Elizabeth Thompson (husband James Dettore) of Dupo, IL., and Mona Thompson of Boston, MS. And her many nieces and nephews. Service: A private service of rememberance was held Aug. 4th with the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store