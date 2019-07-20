Home

SHIRLEY TIPTON- Shirley J. Tipton, nee Waggoner, age 74 of Caseyville, IL, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Interment will be held in Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 20, 2019
