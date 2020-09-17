Shirley Woolery

Shirley A. Woolery Shirley Ann Woolery nee Joseph, 80, of Highland, IL, passed away on September 13, 2020 at her home. Shirley was a bank officer with Jefferson Bank and a member of Friedens United Church of Christ in Troy, IL. She liked music and playing the organ and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Shirley found fulfillment in taking care and spending time with her family. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Lucille (nee Huptmann) Joseph. Surviving are her husband, Stephen C. Woolery of Highland, IL; children, Sherri Gregson (Karen Kronk) of Troy, IL and Mark Gregson (Pete Ruiz) of San Francisco, CA; step-children, Laura (Phillip) Daniels of Tampa, FL, Aimee Woolery (Jill Stewart) of Berwyn, IL, Elizabeth (Sean) Cook of Belleville, IL, and Charles (Faye) Woolery of Belleville, IL; siblings, Ardell (Janice) Joseph of Collinsville, IL and Nina (Dave) Brierly of O'Fallon, IL; and grandchildren, Gabriel Gregson, Ashley Daniels, Alexis Daniels, Graysen Stewart-Woolery, and Parker Stewart-Woolery. Memorials may be made to SSM Health Hospice & Home Health Foundation ssmhealth.com/donate
/hospice-home-health- foundation / donate-to-hospice- home-health-foundation and Leader Dogs for the Blind leaderdog.org/ways
-to-give/giving-options/donate-in- honor-or-memory. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation or funeral service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: will be held 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Services: will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Harrison officiating. Interment will follow the funeral services at O'Fallon City Cemetery, 601 N. Oak, O'Fallon, IL 62269.