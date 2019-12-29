|
Shirley Zinkan Shirley M. Zinkan, age 92, of Troy, IL, formerly of East St. Louis, IL, born on April 15, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Morningside of Troy, Troy, IL. Shirley worked as a salesperson at Famous Barr in St. Louis, MO for 15 years and later worked for Home Instead in Collinsville, IL. She was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL, and a member of the parish's Card Club and Quilters. She also volunteered at the Caseyville Food Pantry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Zinkan; her son, William H. Zinkan; her parents, John M. and Caroline, nee Sutter, Morrison; and her brother, John M. Morrison. Shirley is survived by her children, Donald J (Janice M.) Zinkan of Bethalto, IL, Carol L. (Bill) Kerr of Middleton, ID, Marsha K. (Larry) Martin of Keyesport, IL, Kathleen S. (Richard) Dudley of Collinsville, IL, and Robert A. (Tina) Zinkan of Glen Carbon, IL. Shirley is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Jean Zinkan of Collinsville, IL; and by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to BackStoppers, Inc. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral procession will leave at 11:30 a.m. from Kassly Mortuary, Ltd,Fairview Heights, IL on Thursday, January 2, 2020 for a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen Church, Caseyville, IL with Fr. Jim Nall officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019