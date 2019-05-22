Shryl Kohrumel Shryl Jean Kohrumel, of Granite City, Illinois passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Shryl was born on March 16, 1952 in Breese, Illinois; the daughter of the late Marcel Victor and Evelyn (Kinney) Isaak. Shryl was clerk at the Madison County Court House, retiring after 23 years of service. Shryl enjoyed her days spending time with her family and she will be remembered for her kind heart and all the special times they shared together. Shryl is survived by and will be missed by her daughter; Teanna (John) Simon of Columbia, Illinois; grandchildren, Paige Simon and Reid Simon of Columbia, Illinois; brothers, Randy (Patty) Isaak, Denny (Linda) Isaak, Kenny (Judy) Isaak; sisters, Teana "Penny" (Ernie) Hubbard, Connie (Charlie) Sturman, Barb (Al) Jackson; numerous nieces, nephews and many other close family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Shryl was preceded in death by her brothers; Tim and David Isaak. Service: In celebration of Shryl's life, a memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Granite City Knights of Columbus, 4225 Old Alton Road in Granite City. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary