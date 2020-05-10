Sidney Crane Sidney F. Crane, age 86, of Columbia, IL, formerly of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon, IL. Sidney was born on February 13, 1934 in Pence, IN, a son of the late DuVall Crane and Elizabeth (Baldridge) Crane. Sidney was a Korean War Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On October 5, 2002, Sidney married Carlyene (Carrow) Zweig in Collinsville, IL. Sidney was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL and he was a self-employed appraiser for many years. Sidney loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Sidney was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Shirley Ann Zweig. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carlyene Crane of Columbia, IL; children, Patricia (Al) Audo, Sydney (Bill) Stolte and Jon (Susan) Crane; step-children, Gene Zweig, Terry (Cindy) Zweig and Sherry (Mike) Keim; brother, Jon (Jill) Crane; niece, Michelle (Mike) Braggs; nephew, Jon (Pam) Crane II; twelve grandchildren; extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society. Donations may be mailed to the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: Sidney deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.