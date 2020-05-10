Sidney Crane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sidney Crane Sidney F. Crane, age 86, of Columbia, IL, formerly of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon, IL. Sidney was born on February 13, 1934 in Pence, IN, a son of the late DuVall Crane and Elizabeth (Baldridge) Crane. Sidney was a Korean War Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On October 5, 2002, Sidney married Carlyene (Carrow) Zweig in Collinsville, IL. Sidney was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL and he was a self-employed appraiser for many years. Sidney loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Sidney was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Shirley Ann Zweig. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carlyene Crane of Columbia, IL; children, Patricia (Al) Audo, Sydney (Bill) Stolte and Jon (Susan) Crane; step-children, Gene Zweig, Terry (Cindy) Zweig and Sherry (Mike) Keim; brother, Jon (Jill) Crane; niece, Michelle (Mike) Braggs; nephew, Jon (Pam) Crane II; twelve grandchildren; extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society. Donations may be mailed to the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: Sidney deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved