|
|
Silvia Rissier Silvia Rissier, nee Musfeld, 92, of Swansea, IL, formerly of St. Louis, MO, born November 29, 1927, in Besazio, Switzerland, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea, IL. Mrs. Rissier worked at the University of Basel Botanical Gardens in Basel Switzerland when she met the love of her life, Herbert L. Rissier Jr. while he was attending medical school in Switzerland. After moving to the United States, Silvia concentrated on raising her family. She was a member of the Officers' Wives Club, various opera guilds and garden clubs wherever the Air Force took the family. She loved the arts, music and painting and was an avid supporter of various art museums, operas and symphonies. She is preceded in death by her husband, Col. Herbert L. Rissier Jr., MD; her parents, Ernst Max and Maria, nee Menn, Musfeld; and two sisters, Hanni (Spartaco) Vela and Catja (Marius) Hammer. Surviving are a daughter, Karen (Charles) Meirink of Fairview Heights, IL; a son, David (Amy) Rissier of Peachtree City, GA; and three grandchildren, Tyler and Bennett Rissier, and Julia Meirink. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at both the Heritage at The Colonnade, O'Fallon, IL, and to Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea, IL, for the tender care Silvia received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Louis Symphony or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020