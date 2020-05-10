Sondra Carrollcinque
1951 - 2020
Sondra Carrollcinque Sondra M. Carrollcinque, age 69, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on March 14, 1951 in Alamogordo, NM, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Lebanon Care Center, Lebanon, IL. Sondra was a cosmetologist for over 30 years and self-employed/owner of Sondra Hair and Skin Care, Inc. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL and St. Ann's Altar Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Carroll, nee, Andrews. Sondra is survived by her husband, Thomas Cinque; 3 sons, Scot Urban of St. Louis, MO, Joseph Urban of Belleville, IL and Paul Urban of Fairview Heights, IL and their families. She is also survived by 12 brothers and sisters. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Standard limitations with CDC guidelines will be in place. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for immediate family only at Kassly Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL. All are welcome and social distancing must be practiced at this time.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
MAY
12
Interment
12:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
MAY
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
