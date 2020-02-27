|
Sophie Schomaker Sophie V. Schomaker, 98, of New Baden, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Trenton Village. She was born November 6, 1921 in New Baden, the daughter of Henry & Josephine, nee Eilers, Frerker. She married Herman C. Schomaker on October 20, 1953 in New Baden and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2010. Sophie is survived by her children, Barbara (Thomas) Wolfslau, John (Nancy) Schomaker and Richard G. Schomaker all of New Baden, and Monica (Michael) Hellmann of Trenton; seven grandchildren, Jamie (Brandon) Wyms, Justin (Dana) Wolfslau, Christopher (Danielle) Schomaker, Sarah (Jeremy) Richter, Brandon (Rebecca) Schomaker, Matthew (Nicole) Hellmann, and Elizabeth (Benjamin) Crawford; 12 great-grandchildren, Jaden, Sophie, & Bree Wyms, Cameron & Joel Wolfslau, Brooke & Bailey Schomaker, Owen & Harris Hellman, and Lucas, Olivia, & Jack Crawford; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Kay) Schomaker of New Baden and Marie Krausz of Mascoutah; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Catherine Hellmann; a daughter-in-law, Shelly Mae Schomaker; brothers & sisters & their spouses, Herman & Irene Frerker, Wilhelmina & Herman Pollmann, Annie & William Thoele, Mary & Elmer Husmann, Laura & George Dulle and LaVerne "Bud" & Delores Frerker; and brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Joseph H. & Mary Ann Schomaker, Eleanor & Martin Kamer, Louise & Arthur Buehler, Alice & Bernard Berkemann, John Schomaker in infancy, Vincent "Bud" & Elizabeth Schomaker, Pauline Schomaker, Alphonse & Margaret Schomaker, and Warren Krausz,; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman J. and Mary Schomaker. Mrs. Schomaker was a homemaker and a member of St. George Parish in New Baden. Memorials may be made for Masses or St. George Parish Cemetery Fund and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Service: Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden. Visitation: Friends may call Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020