Spencer Hager Spencer John Hager Sr., 81, of Highland, IL, born to the late Spencer and Anne (nee Pado) Hager, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Spencer was extremely devoted to his friends and family. He loved without judgement and always selflessly served those in need. He was a hard worker all of his life, constantly taking on projects. He gained satisfaction in maintaining all of his possessions and his ability to figure out & fix anything mechanical even after his retirement from the United States Postal Service. Spencer was a dedicated member of the Catholic Church and took great pride in growing up in a Hungarian multi-generational home. He was always there to extend a helping hand to those in need whether it be family, friends or even someone he didn't know stranded on the side of the road. He enjoyed being with his children/grandchildren and took great delight in participating in their activities or just watching them. He was a man that loved to have fun whether it be a card game, checkers or a spirited game of horse shoes with family, friends or people he just met. He taught his children to be honest, hard working & to be happy in good times or bad. In addition to his parents, Spencer is preceded in death by his son Steven Hager. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 60 years, Carol (nee Naves) Hager; children, Spencer (Connie) Hager Jr.; Angela Doyle; Kirk (Tammy) Hager; Ron (Denise) Hager; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Joanne Bowlin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Spencer's honor may be made to The Shriners Hospital of St. Louis at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/st-louis Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11 until 1 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: The funeral service will be held 1 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home with Rev. Paul A. Habing officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020