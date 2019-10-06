|
|
Stacey Horne Bryant Stacey Horne Bryant, nee Grimmig, of Dunedin, FL, formerly of Belleville, passed away on Sep 16, 2019. She was the daughter of Leslie (Peter) Ford of Dunedin, FL and the late Anthony Grimmig, Sr. Stacey is survived by her brothers, Anthony Grimmig, Jr, Dunedin, FL, and Zachary (Sarah) Grimmig, Clearwater, FL and stepbrothers Jonathan (Tonya) Ford and Michael Ford both of Daphne, AL, and her children William Horne, La Junta, CO, Meghan (Travis) Paul, Cape Canaveral, FL, Andrew Bryant, Dunedin, FL, and Jacob Bryant, Eastampton, NJ. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew Grimmig, Robert Davis, and Lila and Albert Brusasco and is survived by her grandmothers, Ruby Davis of Canton, GA, and Daisy Ford of Birmingham, AL, and grandchildren, Caleb, Travis, and Tobias. Stacey also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Service: A memorial service will be held on Nov 2, 11:00, at Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019