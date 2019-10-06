Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stacey Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacey Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacey Bryant Obituary
Stacey Horne Bryant Stacey Horne Bryant, nee Grimmig, of Dunedin, FL, formerly of Belleville, passed away on Sep 16, 2019. She was the daughter of Leslie (Peter) Ford of Dunedin, FL and the late Anthony Grimmig, Sr. Stacey is survived by her brothers, Anthony Grimmig, Jr, Dunedin, FL, and Zachary (Sarah) Grimmig, Clearwater, FL and stepbrothers Jonathan (Tonya) Ford and Michael Ford both of Daphne, AL, and her children William Horne, La Junta, CO, Meghan (Travis) Paul, Cape Canaveral, FL, Andrew Bryant, Dunedin, FL, and Jacob Bryant, Eastampton, NJ. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew Grimmig, Robert Davis, and Lila and Albert Brusasco and is survived by her grandmothers, Ruby Davis of Canton, GA, and Daisy Ford of Birmingham, AL, and grandchildren, Caleb, Travis, and Tobias. Stacey also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Service: A memorial service will be held on Nov 2, 11:00, at Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.