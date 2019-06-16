Stan Schomaker Stan Schomaker, 64, of New Baden, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home. He was born May 28, 1955 in Belleville, the son of Joseph and MaryAnn, nee Rademacher, Schomaker. He married Debbie Beckmann on February 28, 1976 in Bartelso and she survives in New Baden. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Nicholas (Anita) Schomaker of Germantown; two daughters, Kelly Jo (Randy, Jr.) Ross of New Baden and Paula (Curt) Stepp of Auburn, WA; grandchildren, Erica, Ryan, Kara, & Dylan Schomaker, Maylee, Madden, Meyer, and Meena Ross, and Carter, Madelyn, Cooper, and Betsy Stepp; two brothers, Dale (Joyce) Schomaker and Dennis Schomaker all of New Baden; a sister, Marilyn (Don, Sr.) Stafford of Hebron, MD; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy & David Griesbaum, Allen & Laura Beckmann, and Glen & Tara Beckmann all of Bartelso, and Joyce & Dale Schomaker and Sandy & Michael Rehkemper all of New Baden; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alois & Margie Beckmann; and a sister-in-law, Jackie Beckmann. Stan worked for the Belleville News Democrat as a fleet mechanic for 25 years before retiring February 28, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Stan loved four wheeling, boating, traveling, playing euchre, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was a member of St. George Parish and the New Baden Knights of Columbus Council 10311. Memorials may be made to the family and will be received at the church or funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Visitation: Friends may call Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden and again on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden. Service: A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Gene Neff officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 16, 2019