Stanley Buss Stanley Buss, 69, of Swansea, Illinois, born Wednesday, May 25, 1949, in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Stanley worked for various concrete companies as a concrete truck driver. He was a member of Belleville South Bassmaster Club, Swansea Improvement Association and Caseyville Democrat Club. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping and vacationing. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Raymond Sr. and Florence nee,Watson, Buss; 2 Brothers, Dennis Buss, Raymond Buss Jr.; Sister-in-law, Jeanne Buss. Surviving are his Beloved wife, Janet Buss of Swansea, IL; Step-Son, Kelly (Carrie) Faughn of Swansea, IL; 2 loving Grandchildren, Logan Faughn, Karlie Faughn; Niece, Susan, (Tom) Walla; Nephew, John, (Stacy) Buss; Sister-in-law, Judy, (Curt) Wehling of Chicago. Dear Cousins and Friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Service: Celebration of Life will be held at Swansea Improvement Hall , 301 Service Street, Swansea, IL, on May 25, 2019, starting at 6:30 pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 23, 2019