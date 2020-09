HOPKINS - Stanley Hopkins, 51, of Troy, IL departed this life on August 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Visitation service will be from 3-6pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Teat Chapel, 10419 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL. Service will follow at 6pm. Interment will be 10am Friday, September 4, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



