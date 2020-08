ROGERS - Stanley James Rogers, 90 of Nashville, entered rest, August 8, 2020 at St.Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Friday, August 14th at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Nashville, IL. Interment at church cemetery. Friends may call at the Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville from 5-8pm on Thursday and 7:30-8:30am Friday. Arrangements by Styninger Funeral Home.



