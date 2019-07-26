|
Stanley Schloesser Sr. Retired USAF Colonel Stanley F. Schloesser Sr., 89, of Shiloh, IL, born August 14, 1929, in Jordan, MN, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence at Cedarhurst of Shiloh. Mr. Schloesser retired as a Colonel from the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He earned a master's degree and worked as an engineer in the sales division of Honeywell, Inc. In his retirement, Stan was the owner and operator of Schloesser Orchards in Wilson, NY, and enjoyed his home at the Lake of the Ozarks he was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Shiloh, IL, and belonged to the Catholic Aids Association. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Arain Schloesser; one daughter-in-law, Laurie Schloesser; his parents, John W. and Ida Rose, nee Bauer, Schloesser; three brothers, Kenneth Schloesser, Brother Gus "Milo" Schloesser, OSC, and Terrance "Terry" Schloesser; and one sister, Jeroline "Jeri" Pavlak. Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Ethel M., nee Brauer, Schloesser, whom he married on January 19, 1952, in Wilson, NY; four sons, Daniel C. (Jane) Schloesser of Belleville, IL, Craig A. (Connie) Schloesser of Homer, AK Kevin J. Schloesser of Belleville, IL, and Stanley F. Jr. (Kay) Schloesser of Glen Carbon, IL; eight grandchildren, Julie, Jessica, Benjamin, Katie, Timothy, Graham, Kyle, and Mason; five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Annabelle, Lucie, Joshua, and Teagan; two brothers, Rodney Schloesser of Remer, MN, and John "Jack" Jr. (Debbie) Schloesser of Stacy, MN; one sister, Doreen (Tom) Yezek of Forest Lake, MN; and many nieces and nephews. A farm boy who traveled the world, Stan loved God, his family, his country, and playing cards. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . C ondolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Shiloh, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Shiloh, IL, with Msgr. James Margason officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 26, 2019