SCHMIDT- Stanley Schmidt of Okawville, IL departed this life in the Friendship Manor Health Care Center in Nashville, IL on Monday, April 13, 2020. Due to Covid-19 health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Okawville. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arr. by Campagna Funeral Home.

Would you like to Send Flowers