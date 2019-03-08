Home

Stanley Squires Stanley Squires, age 90, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Liberty Village, Maryville, IL. On September 25, 1948, Stanley married Pauline Klaus, the love of his life. Stanley was a World War II veteran who proudly served in the United States Navy. Stanley worked as an aviation mechanic for Scott Air Force Base and later retired from AVSCOM, where he wrote manuals for helicopters. He was a faithful member of Dewey Avenue Methodist Church in Granite City, IL. He was also a member of American Legion Post #199 in Edwardsville, IL. Stanley loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Ann Werner; and by a sister, Louise Potillo. He is survived by devoted wife, Pauline Squires of Granite City, IL; loving son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Nancy Squires of Granite City, IL; dear sister, Geneva Felker of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Angela (David) Sneed of Sweeny, TX, Randy (Angela) Werner of Chester, IL, Matthew (Sara) Werner of Glen Carbon, IL, Kerri Squires-Yount of Granite City, IL and William (Michelle) Werner of Granite City, IL; proud great-grandfather and great-great grandfather to twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation: will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with family arriving at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Service: In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates with full military honors.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019
