Stanley Stoll Stanley (Skip) Stoll, born in Belleville, IL, passed away on April 30, 2020 in Ocala, FL. at age 89. He was proceeded in death by his son, Gary Stoll of Jefferson City, Mo, parents Edwin & Dorothy Stoll, grandson Ben Kistler, all of Belleville, IL., and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Survived by his wife of 63 year, Janet Stoll, ne Layton, of Ocala, FL; Daughters Barbara Kistler of Belleville, IL., Vickie (Butch) Pauly of Ocala, FL., & Marie (Brad) Waller of Kansas City, MO; Sisters Mary Beth Seger of Lee Summit, Mo. & Dolly (Dean) Sauerwein of Beaumont, TX.; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Skip loved his church, his family, the Cardinal baseball team, and volunteering at Advent Health of Ocala, FL. He worked bingo and ushered at his church. He ushered and worked the food pantry at St. Lukes in Belleville, IL. Service: Services will be at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church in Ocala, FL. on June 5, 2020 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church at 4047 NE 21st Street, Ocala, FL, 34470 .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store