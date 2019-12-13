|
Stella Parson Stella Parson 93, of Granite City passed away December 10, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born November 9, 1926 to A C and Katy (Childers) Wilkinson Sr. She married Elmer M. Parson, November 21, 1949 in Arkansas; he preceded her in death April 24, 2000. She worked for 44 years in the cafeteria at Granite City Steel. She was a member of Pontoon Baptist Church and was active in Senior Circle in Granite City and Senior Citizens in Glen Carbon. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Hagen of Granite City and Susan (Jim) Madden of Broken Arrow, OK; two sons, Eugene (Alice) Parson of Deridder, LA and Bobby (Sandra) McDaniel of Fredericktown, MO; eleven grandchildren, Shawnette (Todd) Smith, Billie Liley, Lisa (Bobby) Williams, John (Kristi) Miks, Lauren (David) Williams, Bill (Elizabeth) Madden, Tracey (Terry) Shoemaker, Deeanne Phillips, Wendy (Chuck) Helton, Ron (Lori) Parson and Mark Parson and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers and two sisters. Service: Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Pastor Josh Steely officiating. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Pontoon Baptist Church. Wojstrom Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019