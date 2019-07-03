Stella Schmid Stella M. Schmid (nee Bradshaw), 94, of Columbia, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Clara Bradshaw; her husband of 60 years, Edward Schmid; daughter, Betty, son-in-law, Larry Mino; son, Edward (survived by Mickey) Schmid; son-in-law, Mike Rednour; and 6 siblings. Stella is survived by her children, Rhonda (Richard) Hooker, Michael (Denise) Schmid, and Katherine (Rudy) Pannire; 19 grandchildren; many great and great great grandchildren; and brothers, Marvin Bradshaw and Autie (Patricia) Bradshaw. Dear cousin, uncle, and friend of many. Stella was a lively and happy lady who made friends wherever she went. She loved to bake and her family will miss the amazing pies she baked. As a young woman, Stella would join other family members and perform Bluegrass music for St. Louis radio shows. She was very skilled at yodeling and was still yodeling at the nursing home to provide entertainment for everyone there even in her later years! Stella had a warm and giving heart and always sponsored needy children from other countries. Service: Friends may visit on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL 62223. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Valhalla Gardens of Memory. Condolences are appreciated at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com and memorials are appreciated to the children's .



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 3, 2019