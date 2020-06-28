Stella Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Smith Stella "Sandy" E. Smith, nee Baber, 88, of Saint Louis, MO, formerly of Belleville, IL, born Monday, July 6, 1931 in Springfield, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at NHC Maryland Heights in Maryland Heights, MO. Stella was a property manager for a real estate company. She was a member of GM Chapter P.E.O. and former member of Signal Hill U.M.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Oma, nee Stockstill, Baber; brother, Jerry Baber. Surviving are her children, Dr. Michael (Frances) Smith of Saint Louis, MO, Barbara (Chris) Bragg of Highlands Ranch, CO, James E. Smith of New York, NY, Cynthia Smith of Chesterfield, MO; brother, Stan (Sue) Baber of Springfield, MO; sister, Dolores (Gerald) Abbott of Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Patrick "Andy" Smith, Timothy B. Smith and Alex Bragg. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or NHC Healthcare, Maryland Heights, MO. Funeral: Private family services will be held at White Chapel in Springfield, MO at a later date to be determined.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved