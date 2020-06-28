Stella Smith Stella "Sandy" E. Smith, nee Baber, 88, of Saint Louis, MO, formerly of Belleville, IL, born Monday, July 6, 1931 in Springfield, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at NHC Maryland Heights in Maryland Heights, MO. Stella was a property manager for a real estate company. She was a member of GM Chapter P.E.O. and former member of Signal Hill U.M.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Oma, nee Stockstill, Baber; brother, Jerry Baber. Surviving are her children, Dr. Michael (Frances) Smith of Saint Louis, MO, Barbara (Chris) Bragg of Highlands Ranch, CO, James E. Smith of New York, NY, Cynthia Smith of Chesterfield, MO; brother, Stan (Sue) Baber of Springfield, MO; sister, Dolores (Gerald) Abbott of Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Patrick "Andy" Smith, Timothy B. Smith and Alex Bragg. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or NHC Healthcare, Maryland Heights, MO. Funeral: Private family services will be held at White Chapel in Springfield, MO at a later date to be determined.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.