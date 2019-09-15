Home

Stella Wisdom


1934 - 2019
Stella Wisdom Obituary
Stella Wisdom Stella L. Wisdom, nee Cowell, 85, of East Carondelet, IL, born Sunday, March 18, 1934, in Lamar, AR, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Stella worked as an office clerk in the Trust Department for Boatman's Bank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray D. Wisdom; parents, Troy and Maude, nee Patterson Cowell; brother, Kenneth Cowell. Surviving are her children, Ray L. (Kathy) Wisdom of Belleville, IL, Denise (James) Hummert of Mascoutah, IL, Sheryl (Mike) Foran of East Carondelet, IL; sister, Verna Jean Gilliland of Jefferson City, MO; one sister in-law, Janet Hency; grandchildren, Ray L. Wisdom, Laura Schult, Shelley Morehead, Danielle Fritz, Amanda Foran, Rachel, and 12 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Funeral: Private Family Service will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
