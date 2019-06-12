|
|
|
STEPHANIE MILKOVICH- Stephanie (Sedej) Milkovich, 89, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 5:16 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Father Don Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 12, 2019
Read More