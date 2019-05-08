Stephanie Whitwell Stephanie Whitwell, nee Hughen, 35, of Belleville, IL, born July 7, 1983, in Fayetteville, AR, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Anyone who knew Stephanie knew she was an angel who always put her family and friends before herself. She was a loving, thoughtful, radiant, beautiful mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. Stephanie was always there when you needed her and always made you laugh. She was loved and will be missed by all. Always on our minds; always in our hearts! Surviving are her husband, Jonny Whitwell, whom she married on April 20, 2018; three sons, Jonathan Whitwell, Michael Whitwell, and Chris Whitwell; her parents, William and Deanna, nee Woodruff, Hughen; and four brothers, Robert Hughen, Michael Hughen, Mitchell Hughen and John Hughen. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Hal Santos officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 8, 2019