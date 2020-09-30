Stephanie Zimmerman Stephanie Anne Stone Zimmerman, age 52, of O'Fallon, Ill., born September 18, 1968 in Cape Girardeau, MO., to Jerry L. Stone and Nancy K., nee Hartle, Stone, passed on to Heaven Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home with her family close by her side. Stephanie grew up in Cape Girardeau where as a member of the 1st Baptist Church, made her profession of faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 8. Her schooling began at Franklin Elementary School where lifelong friendships began. She was a member of the girls' basketball team at Central Jr. High and the girls' tennis team at Central Sr. She served on the Tiger Newspaper and graduated from Cape Central High School in 1986. She was also a charter member of the faith based Young Life organization. Stephanie's continued education included earning her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from SEMO; Master of Arts in Counseling from Webster University in St. Louis; School Guidance Counseling K-12 Certification from Missouri Baptist University and, in her passion to continue helping others, Stephanie received her licensure as a Missouri Licensed Professional Counselor. Stephanie's professional career began at the Cape Girardeau Counseling Center as Activity Director for clients with special needs whom she said "became her best friends" and continued in St. Louis with Independence Center and later, Progressive Youth Connection where she directed programs and worked with children in inner city elementary schools. After she and Kent were married in 2006, she embraced her extended Zimmerman family and her life in O' Fallon. She was an active member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church where she served on the Staff/Pastor Parish Relations Committee and chairperson for Operation Christmas Child. Stephanie was an avid supporter of local animal shelters, she enjoyed going to the gym and shopping, especially for bargains! But most importantly and always uppermost in her heart was her involvement with every aspect of her children' s lives. Stephanie faced her 9-year battle with breast cancer with amazing grace, strength, determination and faith. She had an extraordinary flair for life which brought happiness, blessings and inspiration to all who knew her. Her family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the doctors and medical staff at Siteman Cancer Center and BJC Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care as well as the many known and unknown friends who covered her in prayer for many years. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Marie Birk, Deral Hartle, and step-grandfather Allen Birk, Finis and Alma Stone; aunts Elene Stone and Sandy Molitor, and cousin Sarah Molitor. Survivors include her husband Kent Zimmerman, children Zachary and Zoey, parents Jerry and Nancy Stone as well as very dear friends who were as close as sisters could ever have been. Other loving survivors include her brother-in-law Karl, and his wife Donna Zimmerman, brother- in-law Kit, and his wife Debbie Zimmerman, and their children Josh, Kyle, Ryan, and Katie. Stephanie requested that memorial donations be made to either Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 South Main St., Shiloh, IL 62269, or to Siteman Cancer Center, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105. You may sign the virtual guestbook or post a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Service: A private memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Shiloh United Methodist Church that may be viewed online via livestreaming at https://shiloh-umc.org/live/
or https://www.facebook.com/TheShilohChurch
. For those without computer access, please call the church at 618-706-9862 for phone-in options. Visitation: A public visitation will follow at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 South Main St., Shiloh, Ill., from 2:30 6:30 pm. Masks are required, and please be patient with the capacity limitations. Guests are encouraged to keep their visit brief to allow for all of Stephanie's many friends to have the opportunity to pay respects. A reception to celebrate Stephanie's life is being planned for Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2:00 - 4:00 pm, at La Croix United Methodist Church, 3102 Lexington Ave, Cape Girardeau, MO. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois