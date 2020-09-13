Stephen S. Austin Stephen Sawyer Austin, age 76, of O'Fallon, Ill., born on July 9, 1944 in Boca Raton, Fla. to Frederick S. Austin and Wilma C., nee McCoy, Austin, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and brother. Steve grew up in O'Fallon where he had many fond memories of fishing, hunting, and general shenanigans with friends. Steve has always been known as a jokester, who loved to make people around him laugh. During the last 2 years, nothing made him happier than driving around town with an ice cream in tow, remembering "the good ol' days." He entered the Army in September 1967, and served in Vietnam. Once out of the Army, Steve worked at Scott AFB as a civilian until he retired at age 55. One of the biggest blessings in Steve's life were his friendships. Whether from his childhood, his service in Vietnam, or his time at Scott, Steve's friends were like family to him. There is nothing he wouldn't have done for them. Steve thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years. He absolutely loved gardening, pecan picking, and fishing. What brought him the most joy, though, was spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. He passed along his love of nature and the outdoors to them as well as sharing his love of laughter. Steve always said we had to remember to laugh. He was a wonderful dad and even better "pawpaw." He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his sister, Johanna (Bruce) Kitson, brother, David Austin, daughter, Kelly Estes, son-in-law, Brian Estes, and grandchildren, Samantha and Luke Estes. Steve did not want a funeral or memorials made in his name. Post your memories of Steve at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. To honor his memory, take someone you love out for lunch, dinner, or better yet, ice cream, and laugh! He will be there, chuckling along with you. Wolfersberger Funeral Home