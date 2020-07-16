Stephen Bramlett

Stephen R. Bramlett Stephen Robert Bramlett of Parkville, Missouri passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, at home with his family by his side after waging a 12 month battle with Glioblastoma, a rare and usually incurable form of cancer. During that entire time, he maintained his sense of humor, never once complaining. Stephen was born April 18, 1959 in East Saint Louis, Illinois and attended St. Louis University. Ever the persistent and disciplined man, Stephen not only worked full-time while attending college, he also graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Economics. He went on to a successful career in the energy commodities business before starting his own business consulting firm, Molliter Advisory. While working and living in New York City he met Nancy Norris and, on June 2, 2001, they were married in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada. Although Stephen had moved multiple times during his career, after their marriage Stephen and Nancy found a permanent home in Parkville. Stephen prized his home and, as one outlet for his endless creativity, he always had at least one home improvement project in the works. On occasion a project was not announced in advance to his family causing his wife some degree of consternation when she discovered it. Stephen was a dedicated member of the Owl Club and the Sewing Circle, both part of the Kansas City Club. When the Kansas City Club closed, he was instrumental in ensuring the continuation of the Owl Club and remained one of the leading members of the Sewing Circle. Indeed, the most storied Owl Club dinners featured Stephen's home-smoked meats. He also was a life member and Board Secretary of the Missouri Hunting Heritage Foundation. Stephen was an exceptionally entertaining storyteller known for his wit and creativity. His annual comedic presentations at the Sewing Circle Christmas luncheon were the highlight of the event. Stephen enjoyed traveling by train and, at his instigation, Stephen and his family enjoyed many vacations riding the rails. This was in part a nod to his father, who was a railway detective who died suddenly at a young age when Stephen was only four years old, an event which left an indelible mark on Stephen. Stephen had many and varied interests that included hunting, playing piano, smoking meat, and as a voracious reader, he had a passion for the printed word. But most of all, as a devoted husband and father, he cherished time spent with his wife Nancy and his children Tristan and Audrey. Stephen is survived by his wife of 19 years, Nancy; children, Tristan and Audrey; brother Mark (Patricia Kelly) Bramlett; mother in-law Fern Norris; sisters in-law Deborah and Julie; nephews Gabriel and Garrett; Aunt Mary Lou; cousins and many friends, including two life-long friends; Paul Gannon and John Santana. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Eugene and JoAnn Irene (Arras) Bramlett, and sister Beth Ann. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choosing. Visitation: will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Meyers Northland Chapel at 401 Main St. Parkville, MO. A Celebration of Stephen's life will commence at 2:00 p.m. The service will be available via Live Stream on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85974903392
Due to COVID-19, Platte County Health Department has mandated that a face mask be worn at all times. We ask that everyone comply with the CDC requirements of social distancing.