Stephen E. Fischer Stephen E. Fischer, age 72, of Swansea, IL, born on September 7, 1947 in Belleville, IL, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence. Stephen was a United States Vietnam Airforce Veteran. He retired from the Belleville Fire Department as a fireman. Stephen enjoyed boating and traveling with his wife, Connie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ardell and Inez, nee, LeTempt, Fischer; and his brother, Kenneth Fischer. Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Connie Fischer, nee Lassen; his daughters, Rebecca K. (Timothy) Burgener of Collinsville, IL and Kelly (Patrick) Laws of St. Louis, MO; his grandchildren, Logan, Braden, Reagan and Jaden Burgener and Lily Laws; and his brother, David (Pat) Fischer of Windsor, CO. Stephen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Timothy Burgener officiating. Private burial will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019