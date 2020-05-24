Stephen Hoffman Stephen Wayne "Steve" Hoffman, 71, of Belleville, IL., born January 2, 1949, went to be with the Lord May 20, 2020 at his home in Belleville. Steve was a proud Navy Veteran who served as a "Seabee" during the Vietnam War. Steve, also, retired as a welder from American Steel Foundries in Granite City, IL. Steve loved anything relating to classic carswhether it be fixing up cars with his friend, Jim, going to car shows, or car races. Steve was also a family man. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his dog, Veronica. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer Wayne Hoffman and his wife, Julia Hoffman. Surviving are his mother, Rosemary V. Hoffman; siblings, Ronald (Debbie) J Hoffman, and Lori (Vince) DeMange; children, Geoffrey (Angie) Hoffman, and Holly (Richard III, "Rich") Ayer; grandchildren, Abby, Emma, Izzy, and Logan; and longtime friends Jim (Rhonda) Rowney. Memorials may be made to the VFW Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.dignitymemorial.com. Service: The family asks that loved ones tune into a Facebook Live Stream of the funeral and committal service. This can be found at Facebook.com/ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome on Tuesday, May 26, starting at 11:50 AM. Pastor Larry DeMoss will be officiating the burial with military honors. Stephen will be laid to rest at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.