Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Humphrey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fr. Stephen Humphrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers Fr. Stephen James Humphrey Fr. Stephen James Humphrey, 77, of St. Louis, MO, passed away at 7:20 AM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Active Recovery Center of Helia in Energy, Illinois. Fr. Steve was born on August 21, 1941 in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Edward O. and Edith (Bickhaus) Humphrey. He attended Minor Seminary at St. Henry's in Belleville and Major Seminary at St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois, and was ordained a Priest on May 13, 1967 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville. He began his 51 year vocation as an associate pastor at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Murphysboro, IL. His first assignment as pastor was at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cobden, during which time he also served as a Chaplain at Anna State Hospital . He later served as co-pastor of St. Patrick and Holy Angels Catholic Churches in East St. Louis, IL. Subsequently he served as pastor at the following churches: St. Barbara Catholic Church in Okawville, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in DuQuoin (where he celebrated his 25th anniversary as a priest), Immaculate Conception Church and Grade School in Columbia, and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. He celebrated his 50 year anniversary of priesthood at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, IL, where he served as a sacramental priest. He was an active member of the Southern Illinois Association of Priests, where he was past president and current treasurer. Fr. Steve was a passionate man who fought for social justice and for those less fortunate. He had a keen wit and big appreciative laugh for a good joke or story. With a real thirst for knowledge, he pursued every educational opportunity throughout his life, including advanced college courses and traveling the world to experience other cultures. Survivors include- Brothers- Mark E. Humphrey and wife Donna of Lake of Egypt and Mike O. Humphrey and wife Sue of Marion. Nieces and nephews: Beth Ramsey and husband Benji of Brighton, IL, Sarah Presson and husband Ryan of Troy, IL, Zach Humphrey of Lake Worth, FL, Anna Humphrey of Marion. Great Nieces and nephews: Brock and Brinley Presson of Troy, Ava Jean Humphrey of Lake Worth, FL. His parents preceded him in death. Instead of flowers, a memorial donation to Cosgrove's Kitchen in East St. Louis, Immaculate Conception Grade School in Columbia, IL or the Southern Illinois Association of Priests (or ) is preferred. Donations will be accepted at the visitation, or you may send check c/o Mark Humphrey/ 340 Marina Circle/ Creal Springs, IL 62922. For more information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: Will start at 9:30AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church/ 901 N. Alton/ Lebanon, IL 62254. Mass of Resurrection for Father Steve will start at 10:30AM. Monsignor James Margason and Fr. James Dougherty will officiate. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lebanon. Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries