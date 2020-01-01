Home

Stephen Huniak Obituary
HUNIAK- Stephen Joseph Huniak, 57, passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Panikhida service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madison on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Nicholas Finley officiating. Burial with full military honors will be follow at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
