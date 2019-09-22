Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Stephen Malec


1952 - 2019
Stephen Malec Obituary
Stephen Malec Stephen T. Malec, 67, of Belleville, IL, born March 7, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Camdenton, MO. Mr. Malec was a meat cutter before his retirement. He was vice president of UFCW Local 534. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Hohn; and his parents, Thaddeus S. and Cyrylla E., nee Szablowski, Malec. Surviving are his wife, Peggy Ann Malec, nee Hampton; a daughter, Kimberly (Sean) Toner; eight grandchildren, Zane Toner, Chloe and Trent Southwick, Vaughn Toner, Sophia Toner, Taylor and Corey Mobley, and Michelle Hohn; two brothers, John (Karen) Malec, of Valley Park, MO, and Rick (Debbie) Malec of Atlanta, GA; four sisters, Marcia (Dana) Tennill of St. Charles, MO, Carol (Bill) Wickenhauser of St. Peters, MO, Elaine (Bob) Burn of Atlanta, GA, and Jan (Hank) Lockman of Hilliard, OH; and countless nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
