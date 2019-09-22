|
Stephen Malec Stephen T. Malec, 67, of Belleville, IL, born March 7, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Camdenton, MO. Mr. Malec was a meat cutter before his retirement. He was vice president of UFCW Local 534. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Hohn; and his parents, Thaddeus S. and Cyrylla E., nee Szablowski, Malec. Surviving are his wife, Peggy Ann Malec, nee Hampton; a daughter, Kimberly (Sean) Toner; eight grandchildren, Zane Toner, Chloe and Trent Southwick, Vaughn Toner, Sophia Toner, Taylor and Corey Mobley, and Michelle Hohn; two brothers, John (Karen) Malec, of Valley Park, MO, and Rick (Debbie) Malec of Atlanta, GA; four sisters, Marcia (Dana) Tennill of St. Charles, MO, Carol (Bill) Wickenhauser of St. Peters, MO, Elaine (Bob) Burn of Atlanta, GA, and Jan (Hank) Lockman of Hilliard, OH; and countless nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019