STEPHEN L. MENKE- Stephen Menke, 59, of Swansea, IL, passed away March 15, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.Visitation will be held on Fri., March 22, 2019, from 4-8pm. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL on Sat., March 23, 2019, at 9:30am. for a 10:00am. mass at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Arr: Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 18, 2019
