Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Mitchell Obituary
Stephen Mitchell Stephen P. Mitchell, Jr., age 63, of Fairmont City, IL, died on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Steve retired from the Fairmont City Fire Department and from First Student Transportation Company as a Bus Driver for 20 years. He was a current Trustee for Canteen Township. He loved to fish and BBQ. Steve was all about his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen P. and Dorothy June, nee Berning, Mitchell, Sr. Steve is survived by his wife, Debra A. Mitchell, nee Felty; his children, Holly Oberlechner of St. Louis, MO, Stephen Mitchell (Terri Anderson) of Caseyville, IL, Sarah Armstrong of Fairmont City, IL and Nick Mitchell of Fairmont City, IL; his grandchildren, Taylor, Paige, Noel and Peyton; his brothers, Mark (Sheri) Mitchell of Fairmont City, IL and Bill (Tammy) Mitchell of Collinsville, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Per Steve's wishes no funeral service will be held.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now