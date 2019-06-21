Stephen Mitchell Stephen P. Mitchell, Jr., age 63, of Fairmont City, IL, died on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Steve retired from the Fairmont City Fire Department and from First Student Transportation Company as a Bus Driver for 20 years. He was a current Trustee for Canteen Township. He loved to fish and BBQ. Steve was all about his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen P. and Dorothy June, nee Berning, Mitchell, Sr. Steve is survived by his wife, Debra A. Mitchell, nee Felty; his children, Holly Oberlechner of St. Louis, MO, Stephen Mitchell (Terri Anderson) of Caseyville, IL, Sarah Armstrong of Fairmont City, IL and Nick Mitchell of Fairmont City, IL; his grandchildren, Taylor, Paige, Noel and Peyton; his brothers, Mark (Sheri) Mitchell of Fairmont City, IL and Bill (Tammy) Mitchell of Collinsville, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Per Steve's wishes no funeral service will be held.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary