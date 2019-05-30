|
|
Stephen Presson Stephen Presson 62, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, formerly of Mascoutah, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Gulf Breeze, Florida. He was born August 6, 1956 in Cairo, to James Ellis and Louise Marie (Grigsby) Presson. Stephen retired from the United States Postal Service. He is survived by his brothers, Stan (Betsy) Presson and Stirling (Susanna) Presson both of Columbia, Stuart (Anne) Presson of Eastsound, WA; nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents. To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com Visitation: Visitation will be held from 12:00PM to the hour of service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Service: Funeral services for Stephen Presson will be at 1:00PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Crain Funeral Home in Cairo with Rev. Larry Buckles officiating. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Mounds.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 30, 2019