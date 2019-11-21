Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Stephen Reamer Stephen P. Reamer, 55, of Glen Carbon, IL, born Saturday, March 7, 1964 in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Stephen was a member of local # 309 of Collinsville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Patsy J., nee Stephens, Reamer; brother, Mark J. Reamer. Surviving are his wife, Dana Marie Reamer of Glen Carbon, IL; children, Steven (Tabatha Meyer) Reamer of Glen Carbon, IL, Victoria Reamer of Glen Carbon, IL; sister, Laurie Cregger of Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Keith Reamer of Collinsville, IL; brother-in-laws, Clay (Joanne) Sinskey and Jeff Sinskey; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the family c/o Dana Marie Reamer for funeral expenses. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 pm, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
