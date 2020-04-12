|
Stephen Smith Stephen A. Smith, also known as Steve or Smitty, passed away, March 23, 2020, at NCH Naples North Hospital, in Naples, FL at the age of 70 years. Stephen had suffered with Parkinson's Disease for 8 years. Stephen is survived by his mother, Lynette Smith of Red Bud, IL; wife, Tenley Smith, of Naples, FL, Children Cory (Jayla) Smith of Naples, FL, Lacey (Nick) Peters of Geneva, IL and Christopher (Jessica) Smith of Montgomery, IL, Stephen leaves a sister, Bonny (Phil) Miller of Dalla, PA, and brother, DJ (Karla) Smith of Waterloo, IL. Stephen was lovingly referred to as "Pa" by his grandchildren, Hunter, Lucas and Jackson Smith, Ani Bozek, and Autumn Peters, as well as "adopted" granddaughters, Kelsey Porter and Karley Stramm. Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Milford Smith of Red Bud, IL. Stephen was born on February 12, 1950 in Peoria, IL to Milford and Lynette Smith. He graduated from Marissa High School, Marissa, IL in 1968. He served for 18 months in the US Army, stationed in the Panama Canal Zone as a Company Clerk. He was honorably discharged as an E5 in December 1971. On August 24, 1974, Stephen and Tenley Karsten were united in marriage at the First United Methodist Church at Sparta, IL. Stephen was a hard worker and a wonderful provider. He worked at many different jobs over the years, especially during those years that he was laid off from the coal mines. For over 20 years, Stephen was a member of the UMWA, and employed as a construction worker and heavy equipment operator at various coal mines in Southern Illinois, including Pit 6, Horse Creek Mine, and Captain Coal Mine. After a number of layoffs, Stephen began working for the State of Illinois as a Security Therapy Aid (STA) at the Chester Mental Health Center in Chester, IL. Stephen was transferred to Elgin Mental Health Center, located in Elgin, IL in 2000, where he worked until he retired in September 2015. Stephen was a witty individual who loved watching TV, especially the game show channel. He also enjoyed playing Chicken Foot dominos, reading mystery and history books, and playing "Words with Friends" on his iPhone. Due to the current Coronavirus Pandemic, funeral services have been postponed until a later date and time. It is hoped that family and friends can gather for a Celebration of Life service sometime over the summer in Southern Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to PASFI (Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida, Inc.) at 5926 Premier Way #114, Naples, FL 34109, or to the Military Veterans Advocacy, P O Box 5235, Slidell, Louisiana 70469. The family would like to thank Todd Muller of Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services in Naples, FL for his assistance during this time of sorrow.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020