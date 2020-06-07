Stephen Vilcheck Stephen Louis Vilcheck, 96, of Fairview Heights, Illinois passed on June 1st, 2020. Stephen was born on December 31st, 1923, in Struthers, Ohio. Stephen was a proud Veteran of both the US Army and US Air Force, serving as a nurse's aide. While traveling with the military, Stephen met his late wife, Rachel, in Europe. Stephen came from a relatively large family, which instilled a strong appreciation for his family in him. Stephen is proceeded in death by his: parents, Joseph and Susanna (nee Kacain) Vilcheck; wife, Rachel (nee Fulcher) Vilcheck; and siblings, Joseph, Mary, Matthew, John, Anna, and Christine Vilcheck. Left to remember Stephen are his: sister, Helen Elm; step-daughter, Wendy (Husband, Larry) Kricensky; grandson, Colin Kricensky, and granddaughter Kelly (Husband, Kerry) Saunders; and many others who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him. A special thanks for the fantastic staff at Bradford Assisted Living and Mercy Rehabilitation for making a tough time a little easier. Due to the state of the times, there will be no public services held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.