GOFORTH- Stephen W. Goforth, 59, of Waterloo, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be, at Saturday, September 26, 2020, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church LCMS, Waterloo, IL Private Funeral Services will be held following visitation at church. Interment in the Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Millstadt, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home.



