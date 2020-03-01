Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Weaver Obituary
Stephen Weaver Stephen Paul Weaver, 69, of Belleville, IL, born February 13, 1951, in Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. Steve recently celebrated his 50th high school reunion. He graduated from Belleville East High School in 1969. Steve was a hard worker, an artist, and a craftsman. For 30 years, he owned Weaver Construction Company and added many beautiful homes to the surrounding area. Steve was a wonderful son and a caring brother, but above all else, he was an amazing father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dale and Ruth Harriet, nee Wilson, Weaver; and a brother, Bruce Weaver. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Steve Wilkerson of Belleville, IL. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Cari Frus officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL, at a later date.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -