Stephen Weaver Stephen Paul Weaver, 69, of Belleville, IL, born February 13, 1951, in Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. Steve recently celebrated his 50th high school reunion. He graduated from Belleville East High School in 1969. Steve was a hard worker, an artist, and a craftsman. For 30 years, he owned Weaver Construction Company and added many beautiful homes to the surrounding area. Steve was a wonderful son and a caring brother, but above all else, he was an amazing father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dale and Ruth Harriet, nee Wilson, Weaver; and a brother, Bruce Weaver. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Steve Wilkerson of Belleville, IL. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Cari Frus officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020