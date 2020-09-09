1/1
Stephen Wells
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Stephen A. Wells Stephen Allen Wells, age 74, of Shiloh, Ill., born July 12, 1946 in Knob Lick, Ky., passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Mr. Wells was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the US Army as a vehicle mechanic. He also had a long career as a track mechanic for the Railroad. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors where he could carve arrowheads and wood ducks. His favorite pasttime was working on custom cars in "Steve's Rod Shop." Surviving are his wife Mary, nee Truttmann, Wells; his daughters Shelly Snider and Melissa (Jesse Hammer) Wells; his mother Evelyn Ratay; his grandsons Brandon (Jenna) Anderson and children Abrea and Aiden; and Brent (Taylor) Anderson and son Reed; sisters Rebecca (Jim) Shimkus, and Nancy (Harry) Nicol; his son, by heart, Andrew (Kim) Bossler and family; and niece and nephews. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, consider sharing an act of kindness with a neighbor, friend, or strangerthat's what Steve would like you to do. Sign the guest book or post a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Services: Friends may attend a Graveside Service at 11 am, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, where Msgr. Jim Margason will conduct a committal service, and the US Army will render honors. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery
