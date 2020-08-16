Steve Fortner Steve Russell Fortner age 81 born May 4th 1939 in Blodgett Missouri, passed away, August 10, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Doss Andrew Fortner and Jennie Melinda {Price} Fortner AKA (MaMa Jennie), 3 brothers, Hayes McGee, Fred Thomas and L D Fortner, Grand Son Josuha Cade Kidwell, Son in Law Trevor Noonan, Father in Law J B Gibbons, 3 Brothers In Law George Skidis Sr, Karl Mandl, and Donald W Gibbons, and sister in law Pamela K. Williams, nephew Michael Fortner and niece Susan Fortner. Steve is survived by his wife Vickie Lynn (Gibbons} Fortner, daughter Kelly Fortner Kidwell (David), of Deltona, Florida, son Todd Russell Fortner of Slidell LA, daughter Stacy Ann Noonan Picayune, MS, son William Martin Agles (Jennifer) Granite City IL, son Joseph Vincent Agles (Emily) Smithton IL, 3 sisters Ann Faye Mandl and Glenda Raye Skidis both of Belleville IL and Avis Gerine Siber (Vernon) of Ocala Florida, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews scattered around the country. Upon graduation from Cahokia IL High School he went to school to become an E & R Mechanics (electrician) for McDonnell Aircraft Corporation. While employed there he helped build the electrical assembly of the 1st Space Craft to orbit the earth carrying Astronaut John Glen. After leaving McDonnell Mr. Fortner had a long career in the Insurance Industry starting at an entry level Claims Position raising to a Home Office Management Position. During his career he worked several major storms i e Hurricane Camilla, 1969. Gulfport MS , along with numerous large fire losses both residential and commercial. During his career, he continued his education completing Insurance and Law related Courses. He received several Awards related to Arson Investigations he conducted as well as peer recognition. During retirement Steve devoted his time to the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 serving as both Assistant Club Manager and Club Manager, as well as President of the Men's Auxiliary. He loved to travel, visiting with family and friends, cooking, checking the freezing point of Vodka and playing golf. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
Service: Steve's final request for funeral arrangements was to have a celebration of life. On October 24, 2020, there will be a celebration of life in his honor from 1pm to 4pm. It will be at the Cottage Hills VFW, 121 S. Williams Street, Cottage Hills, IL Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home